Sunderland will hope to significantly strengthen their squad after the long-awaited appointment of Regis Le Bris was finally confirmed.

The former Lorient manager was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale last week and he will hope to play some part in helping the Black Cats move on from a disappointing season last time out.

One new addition has already arrived in the form of experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore, who moved to Wearside on a free transfer after his departure from Coventry City. Further new signings will be required if Le Bris is to have the best chance to ensure his new side are challenging in the top half of the table during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

There have already been a number of new signings made across the Championship - so how does the Black Cats’ transfer business compare to their second tier rivals?