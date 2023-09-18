What impact has Saturday’s win at QPR made on Sunderland’s odds for promotion into the Premier League?

Sunderland maintained their push for promotion by moving to within one point and one place of the Championship play-off spots with a fine win at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Goals from Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard and Abdoullah Ba helped the Black Cats come from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win against a Rangers side reduced to ten men by a red card shown to former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback midway throughout the first half.

A challenging ten days lie in wait as a Stadium of Light meeting with Cardiff City sandwiches away days at Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday - but there is no doubt Tony Mowbray’s men are full of confidence after extending their unbeaten run to a fourth game with the weekend win at Loftus Road.

But what impact has that win made on Sunderland’s chances of securing promotion into the Premier League. The Echo looks at the latest odds according to SkyBet.

