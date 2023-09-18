News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s surprise new odds for Premier League promotion following QPR win compared to Leeds United, Leicester City and Preston North End

What impact has Saturday’s win at QPR made on Sunderland’s odds for promotion into the Premier League?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

Sunderland maintained their push for promotion by moving to within one point and one place of the Championship play-off spots with a fine win at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Goals from Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard and Abdoullah Ba helped the Black Cats come from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win against a Rangers side reduced to ten men by a red card shown to former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback midway throughout the first half.

A challenging ten days lie in wait as a Stadium of Light meeting with Cardiff City sandwiches away days at Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday - but there is no doubt Tony Mowbray’s men are full of confidence after extending their unbeaten run to a fourth game with the weekend win at Loftus Road.

But what impact has that win made on Sunderland’s chances of securing promotion into the Premier League. The Echo looks at the latest odds according to SkyBet.

Promotion odds: 200/1

1. Rotherham United

Promotion odds: 200/1 Photo: Getty Images

Promotion odds: 100/1

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Promotion odds: 100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Promotion odds: 100/1

3. QPR

Promotion odds: 100/1 Photo: Frank Reid

Promotion odds: 66/1

4. Huddersfield Town

Promotion odds: 66/1 Photo: Getty Images

