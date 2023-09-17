The 58 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans as 2,983 away end watch 3-1 QPR win at Loftus Road - gallery
Sunderland came from behind to beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road – with our cameras in attendance to capture the day.
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 12th minute when Kenneth Paal’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from the edge of the box.
QPR were then reduced to 10 men after former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jobe Bellingham.
The visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke’s effort deflected in off QPR defender Steve Cook – a goal which turned the momentum.
Dan Ballard then put Sunderland in the 57th minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a third nine minutes from time.
