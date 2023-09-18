Sunderland were represented in the Championship team of the week following Saturday’s impressive win at QPR.

Sunderland continued their promising start to the new Championship season by coming from a goal down to secure a 3-1 win against ten-man Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The hosts grabbed the lead with a goal from Kenneth Paal on 12 minutes but the game turned in the favour of Tony Mowbray’s men when former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was dismissed for a poor challenge just before the midway point of the first-half.

Jack Clarke got the Black Cats on level-terms just before half-time and second-half strikes from Dan Ballard and Abdoullah Ba ensured Mowbray’s men made it four games unbeaten and moved to within one point and one place of the play-off spots ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to Blackburn Rovers.

The performance at Loftus Road also saw Sunderland represented in the Championship Team of the Week alongside star performers from the likes of Ipswich Town and Leeds United after they secured their own impressive wins over the weekend.

