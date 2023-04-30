News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s stunning Stadium of Light attendances compared to their Championship rivals

How does Sunderland’s average home attendance compare to their Championship rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 30th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST

The noise and passion of the Stadium of Light crowd have become regular features of what has been an exciting return to the Championship for Sunderland.

The explosion of relief and joy that followed Patrick Roberts’ last-gasp equaliser against Watford on Saturday will live long in the memory as Tony Mowbray’s men kept alive their hopes of securing a play-off spot when they bring their season to an end with a trip to Preston North End next weekend.

With a pre-match flag display and a the constant vocal backing throughout a tense 90 minutes, the Stadium of Light faithful more than played their part in ensuring a possible return to the Premier League remain with their grasp. But how does the average home attendance at the Stadium of Light compare to Sunderland’s Championship rivals?

How do the average home attendances of Championship clubs compare?

How do the average home attendances of Championship clubs compare?

Average attendance at Kenilworth Road is 9,845.

24th - Luton Town - Average attendance at Kenilworth Road is 9,845.

Average attendance at the New York Stadium is 10,470.

23rd - Rotherham - Average attendance at the New York Stadium is 10,470.

Average attendance at the DW Stadium is 11,956.

22nd - Wigan Athletic - Average attendance at the DW Stadium is 11,956.

