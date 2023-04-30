News you can trust since 1873
Fresh twist predicted Sunderland play-off race against Millwall, Coventry City and West Brom - gallery

An updated look at where Sunderland are predicted to finish at the end of this season in the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

Patrick Roberts’ last-gasp equaliser for Sunderland against Watford this weekend has kept them in the race for a Championship play-off place. The Black Cats looked on their way to a 2-1 loss before the former Fulham and Manchester City man curled home in added-on time.

Tony Mowbray’s men are now two points off the top six heading into the final game of the season. They face Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End at Deepdale and will need favours from elsewhere.

In the meantime, here is a look at where Sunderland are predicted to finish based on data collected by the FiveThirtyEight website ...

42 points

1. 24. Blackpool (R)

42 points

43 points

2. 23. Wigan (R)

43 points

45 points

3. 22. Reading

45 points Photo: Warren Little

48 points

4. 21. Huddersfield

48 points

