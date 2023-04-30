An updated look at where Sunderland are predicted to finish at the end of this season in the Championship

Patrick Roberts’ last-gasp equaliser for Sunderland against Watford this weekend has kept them in the race for a Championship play-off place. The Black Cats looked on their way to a 2-1 loss before the former Fulham and Manchester City man curled home in added-on time.

Tony Mowbray’s men are now two points off the top six heading into the final game of the season. They face Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End at Deepdale and will need favours from elsewhere.

In the meantime, here is a look at where Sunderland are predicted to finish based on data collected by the FiveThirtyEight website ...

1 . 24. Blackpool (R) 42 points Photo Sales

2 . 23. Wigan (R) 43 points Photo Sales

3 . 22. Reading 45 points Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4 . 21. Huddersfield 48 points Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6