Despite a bright start, the Black Cats fell a goal down in the 17th minute when defender Christian Kabesle headed home a corner.

Sunderland were then undone by another set-piece, as Ryan Porteous headed in another corner midway through the second half.

The hosts did manage to pull a goal back immediately when Luke O’Nien converted from close range in the 70th minute, before Patrick Roberts scored an excellent equaliser in stoppage-time.

It means Sunderland will have to win at Preston on the final day of the season and hope other results go their way to finish in the play-offs.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@JHaddrick93: Gutting that after how close we are. Still got a chance but think that was the one we needed to win out the two. Onto next week

@AndyWatson148: I love this team they never give up! There’s still something to play for but if nothing else they’ve done exceptionally well this season

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

@Joecsmith11: Whatever happens next week I'm so proud. Incredible effort from a newly-promoted side whose treatment room has been overflowing all season

@Ian_Crow3: From 2-0 down to 2-2, these lads man, what fight. Two corners with lack of height and CB's, but O'Nien and Roberts’ screamer earns us potentially valuable point. Still a chance, relying on others again, but this side will keep fighting till the end that's for sure

@zakmurphy_: Brilliant effort all season without a recognised striker and centre-back

@mackem49000: This young side never knows when it’s beaten. The fighting spirit is superb. I feel immense pride of our young injury-ravaged squad this season. It isn’t over just yet though

@SunderlandStor1: Lack of height and physicality for their goals. Lads battled, can't ask for more. Not the result we wanted of course but improvement continues. Just keep improving is the key. Proud of them

@LimbsSunderland: We still have a chance