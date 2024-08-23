Sunderland's stunning £103m predicted starting XI after transfer window closes

The opening weeks of the new Championship season have been overwhelmingly positive for Sunderland.

With new head coach Regis Le Bris now in situ, the Black Cats have kicked off the campaign by taking maximum points from their first two games after claiming a win at Cardiff City on the opening day before cantering to a 4-0 home win against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.

Those two victories set up what could be a pivotal final week of the summer transfer window and one that could define the rest of the campaign. With Jack Clarke heading into the Premier League with Ipswich Town, Sunderland moved quickly to boost the attacking ranks he left behind by landing a loan deal for Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Wilson Isidor.