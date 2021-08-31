Sunderland's promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday sign ex-West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City forward Saido Berahino
Sunderland's promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday have signed ex-West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City forward Saido Berahino on a permanent deal.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:00 pm
He has recently been in Belgium with Zulte Waragem and on loan at Charleroi.
A club statement read: “After a year with Waregem, the forward spent last season on loan with fellow top tier side Charleroi.
“Berahino has previously worked with Owls boss Darren Moore at West Brom and now joins Wednesday on transfer deadline day.”
Sunderland are looking to further strengthen ahead of the deadline themselves.