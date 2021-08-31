Sunderland's promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday sign ex-West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City forward Saido Berahino

He has recently been in Belgium with Zulte Waragem and on loan at Charleroi.

A club statement read: “After a year with Waregem, the forward spent last season on loan with fellow top tier side Charleroi.

“Berahino has previously worked with Owls boss Darren Moore at West Brom and now joins Wednesday on transfer deadline day.”

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Saido Berahino. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sunderland are looking to further strengthen ahead of the deadline themselves.

