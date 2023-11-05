News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s outstanding average attendance compared to Ipswich, Leicester, Middlesbrough and more - gallery

How does Sunderland’s average home attendance so far this season compare to their rivals across the Championship?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Nov 2023, 13:45 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT

Sunderland’s push for a return to the Premier League has taken a slight blow in recent weeks after Tony Mowbray’s men claimed just one win in their last five games.

After starting October on a high with a 2-0 home win against Watford, the Black Cats have fallen to defeats against Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Leicester City, as well as battling to a draw at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon. The only win during that time came last weekend when Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke all found the net in a 3-1 home victory against Norwich City.

The win over the Canaries was played out in front of yet another big attendance at the Stadium of Light as just under 40,000 supporters roared their side on to a hard earned win after watching them fall behind to a Ui Jo Hwang goal midway through the first-half.

The impressive home support Mowbray and his players have received throughout the season has been a real feature of the campaign - but how does the Stadium of Light’s average attendance compare to other clubs in the Championship?

Average attendance: 10,667

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,667 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,038

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,038 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,922

3. Millwall

Average attendance: 15,922 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,932

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance: 15,932 Photo: Getty Images

