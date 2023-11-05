How does Sunderland’s average home attendance so far this season compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland’s push for a return to the Premier League has taken a slight blow in recent weeks after Tony Mowbray’s men claimed just one win in their last five games.

After starting October on a high with a 2-0 home win against Watford, the Black Cats have fallen to defeats against Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Leicester City, as well as battling to a draw at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon. The only win during that time came last weekend when Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke all found the net in a 3-1 home victory against Norwich City.

The win over the Canaries was played out in front of yet another big attendance at the Stadium of Light as just under 40,000 supporters roared their side on to a hard earned win after watching them fall behind to a Ui Jo Hwang goal midway through the first-half.