Transfer gossip: Sunderland 'struggling' with Jack Clarke contract talks amid Brentford interest - report

Sunderland are 'struggling' with their attempts to tie Jack Clarke down to a new contract, according to reports.

By James Copley
Published 5th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
Sunderland are 'struggling' with their attempts to tie Jack Clarke down to a new contract, according to Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old former Leeds United and Tottenham has scored nine goals in the Championship this season and is attracting interest from Premier League side Brentford.

Nixon adds that Thomas Frank's side are on 'red alert' with Sunderland not yet able to agree terms with Clarke.

It has also been claimed that Sunderland are offering Clarke a pay rise but want to include a big sell-on clause in any deal.

Burnley are believed to have bid several times for Clarke last summer but saw their offers rejected by Sunderland. The player, however, seemed focused on playing at the Stadium of Light during a recent interview with Sky Sports.

"I've lost twice now in the play-off semi-finals, and you can only try and use that experience to your advantage, or it will eat away at you," Clarke told Sky Sports. "It can be our stepping stone to be an even better team in this league this season.

"Hopefully we can get into the play-offs or higher and go one better this year, and finish on a real high."

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray recently reiterated that Clarke never pushed for a move away from Sunderland this summer despite multiple bids from Burnley and the two share a good relationship

"I love playing for the gaffer," says Clarke. "He's been brilliant with me and all the other boys. For a young attacking player, he gives you the freedom to express yourself, and that's all I want to do.

"I think he identified what our strengths are as a squad. We worked a lot on what we are good at and what will help in certain games. Getting the ball in the right areas, doing the right things at the right time.

"I'm going out there every week and trying my best. Sometimes things come off, and sometimes they don't. To experiment, and enjoy playing football. He gives you that platform."

Sunderland are next in action against Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this weekend after last Saturday's goalless draw with Swansea City.

