Wimbledon announced the departure of Mark Robinson yesterday with the team sitting perilously at the bottom of League One. Next up for Wimbledon is a clash against high-flying Sheffield Wednesday and they will have a familiar face in the dugout.

Darius Charles, who as a player helped guide Wimbledon to League Two playoff success in 2016, will be in charge for their trip to Hillsborough on Saturday.

On the appointment, interim chair Mick Buckley said: “Darius has a big, positive personality, great playing experience and we are extremely grateful that he has agreed to take on this role.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Wimbledon's Darius Charles (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"It is our intention to bring in an experienced manager to work with the team for the rest of the season. We are in discussion with some already and we will bring you more news as soon as we possibly can.”

As mentioned by Buckley, Wimbledon intend to appoint a permanent manager soon and some familiar names have been linked with the role.

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew is currently the bookies favourite for the role with ex-Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson also tipped to take charge at Plough Lane. Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has also been touted as Robinson’s potential successor by some bookies.

Sunderland scored a 1-0 win over Wimbledon back in August before the two sides shared the points in a 1-1 in Alex Neil’s first game in charge of the Black Cats last month.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.