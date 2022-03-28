League One news: Sunderland's competitors SACK manager ahead of crucial Sheffield Wednesday clash
AFC Wimbledon have sacked their manager this afternoon.
A statement said that head coach Mark Robinson had parted company with the London club by mutual consent.
It read: “The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mark for all his hard work, loyalty and commitment whilst in this role.
“There will be no further statement for the time being.”
AFC Wimbledon suffered a fifth consecutive defeat against Cambridge United in League One last weekend.
The 56-year-old had been in charge of the London club since January 2021 but has departed the club now as they fight for survival in League One.
AFC Wimbledon are currently 21st in the third tier and are in real danger of relegation to League Two since promotion back in 2016.
The Dons are set to face Sunderland’s play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this coming Saturday as both clubs look to finish the campaign with a positive outcome.