The visitors fell behind in the 19th minute when Jack Rudoni’s cross hit Callum Doyle’s arm and referee Simon Mather awarded a penalty.

Sunderland drew level 10 minutes before half-time when Alex Pritchard curled home another excellent free-kick, his second goal in as many games.

McCormick was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

Referee Simon Mather was booed off the field after showing 13 yellow cards.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Capt_Fishpaste: It’s reached the point where we’re almost becoming desensitised to these appalling refereeing standards, but we shouldn’t be. That today was not an acceptable level of refereeing for Sunday League.

@76skelly: Another poor performance and points dropped. Got to hope it picks up with a week's training under Neil. Matete was MoM by a mile.

@DanielJenks89: Alex Neil has his work cut out to get the players motivated again

@GarethDuff: Bad game that. Poor decision for the pen but we didn’t do enough to win the game. If AN was under any doubt of the size of the task, those doubts will be gone.

@SAFCTC: That was a weird game. On one hand, I'm happy that we didn't completely collapse and managed to not lose. On the other hand, we showed no passion or desire to win the game. Hopefully Neil can inject some passion into the players

@PlannerMarj: Don’t know if it’s coincidence or not, but since Defoe came in Stewart has had his worst games imo. Is he fearing for his place?! Mind, the service he’s getting is poor, although earlier in the season he was making his own luck.

@SAFCKiwi: Not great still, but a few positives from today. We look way more solid at the back with Wright, Matete looks a quality signing and we only conceded because of poor refereeing. Not creating enough on attack though.

@Ian_Crow3: Huge job ahead for Alex Neil. Sloppy in possession, faltering creatively, and poor performance overall. Automatics looks near impossible on our form

