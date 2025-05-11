The highly-rated Sunderland teenager’s short-term future beyond the summer is currently up in the air

Matty Young has expressed his gratitude to Salford City after completing a season-long loan from Sunderland, with the young goalkeeper’s future now uncertain heading into the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old, who has represented England at youth level, joined the League Two side last year and gained valuable first-team experience. In a message posted on social media following Salford’s final fixture, Young said: "Tough one to take on Saturday. However, I want to thank all the staff, teammates and people involved at Salford City for how welcoming and great they’ve been during the season. It’s been great to play in front of you, Ammies. I wish the club all the best in the future."

The former Darlington loanee’s stock has risen sharply over the past two seasons. After impressing with Darlo during the 2022-23 campaign in the National League North, where he collected Young Player of the Year honours, he made the step up to League Two with Salford, featuring 20 times in the fourth-tier alongside seven starts in cup competitions, including three in the FA Cup.

Young now returns to Sunderland with his long-term future still to be determined. While Salford are believed to be interested in bringing him back next season, potentially on another loan, much will hinge on Sunderland’s plans for the promising stopper. With Sunderland’s fate next season not yet decided, it remains to be seen whether Young will be pushed closer to the first-team setup or loaned out again to continue his development.

Salford themselves are undergoing changes, having recently been taken over by a group including former Manchester United stars David Beckham and Gary Neville. That could influence their summer transfer strategy and potentially any future move for Young. The highly-rated keeper is contracted to Sunderland until 2028.

What has Salford City manager Karl Robinson said about Matty Young?

Speaking earlier this season, Robinson said: “In training, he's been exceptional. In the cup games, he was great, and we made that change. In respect to Youngy, I think he's on seven clean sheets in eight [seven in nine after a 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town earlier in the campaign], I think that just speaks for itself. How's he not got player of the month? It's a disgrace!

“His maturity for his age, he's just way above people of that age. He's so controlling in his processes and the direction he wants to go in. Obviously, he's coming from a football club that has produced [Jordan] Pickford and currently the goalie [Anthony Patterson, who is doing really well. So he knows the flight path for himself, and he's very, very clear about that.

“Mistakes are part and parcel of what he does, and games like against City are also part of the position that he plays. The strength of his character will certainly be challenged, and if you're going to be a top goalkeeper, you're going to find yourself in some difficult moments, and it's how you cope. I'm sure he'll be better because of what happened.”