A new era is underway at Sunderland after the Black Cats confirmed former Lorient manager Regis Le Bris as permanent successor to Michael Beale.

Over 120 days had passed since Beale’s departure and there were fears the delays in naming a new boss could impact on the club’s plans for the summer transfer window. Despite having no manager at the time, the Black Cats have already kicked off their summer recruitment plans with the addition of experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore following his departure from Championship rivals Coventry City.

Le Bris will hope to see his squad strengthened significantly over the coming weeks as he looks to make a major impact during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light. There will be plenty of competition for new signings as clubs across the Championship look to push for success over the upcoming campaign.