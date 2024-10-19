Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to reports, the Sunderland man looks likely to miss the entirety of the current season...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Huggins could miss the entirety of the 2024-25 season, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is currently sidelined having suffered a serious knee injury during a game against Coventry City in December. Prior to that setback, the defender had established himself as a regular fixture in the Black Cats’ first team, making 18 appearances in the Championship last term before his campaign was curtailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite still being some way from full fitness, however, Huggins has put pen to paper on a new deal at the Stadium of Light. His stay on Wearside will now run until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year also included.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Huggins, however, may not be seen this season owing to his ongoing injury problems. On BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport show, Nick Barnes provided an update. He said: “On the back of the news, Niall Huggins, of course, has signed a new contract.

“Huggins, incidentally, it looks like he could potentially miss all this season. That is very much now something that's in the minds of the medical staff, because of the nature of the injury being a bad injury that it was and so, as we say, we might not see Niall Huggins until the start of next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the decision to award the Wales youth international a longer contract, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Niall experienced a significant injury just as he had established himself in the team but despite this disappointment, his response has been first class. He continues to work extremely hard to put himself in a positive position as he continues his rehabilitation. This extension removes any ambiguity over his status next summer and allows our focus to be on supporting him over the coming weeks and months.”

Huggins himself added: “It's been a tough year for me, so I appreciate the club backing me and seeing my potential. I'm delighted to sign this contract and I’m grateful for the continued support I receive from my team-mates, the staff, and the supporters. My focus now is to keep working as hard as I can to ensure that I get back to the level I know I'm capable of.”

Sunderland signed Huggins from Leeds United in 2021. Since then, the full-back has gone on to make 28 senior appearances for the Black Cats, scoring one goal and assisting two more. It was initially thought that Huggins would be fully fit and available for selection again in the new year but that now looks to be in serious doubt.