Michut and Diallo praise

Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland have got themselves two ‘very talented’ players after securing deals for Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut in the late stages of the summer transfer window.

Diallo and Michut arrived from Manchester United and PSG respectively - and the former Sheffield Wednesday man believes the duo will be a success on Wearside.

Palmer told Football League World: “Two young players. One from Manchester United, the other from Paris Saint Germain, very talented midfield players, pretty much of the ilk of the way that Sunderland have gone with the young players that they’ve got at the football club.

“So, we’ll have to see. Both are talented players, both should be able to comfortably handle the level and as I say, I hope Tony Mowbray does really, really well at Sunderland.”

Carroll’s Championship return

Andy Carroll is reportedly set for a return to Championship side Reading on a free transfer.

Carroll spent three months at the Royals last season before moving to West Brom in January.

According to the Reading Chronicle, Carroll is expected to train with Reading this week with a view to making his second debut for the club after the international break at the end of this month.