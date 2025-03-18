How does Sunderland's net spend compare to their Championship rivals?

Sunderland’s preparations for the summer transfer window are firmly on hold as they continue to push for a place in the Premier League next season.

The Black Cats are sat comfortably in the play-off places but recent defeats against Hull City, Leeds United and Coventry City have left Regis Le Bris’ side 11 points shy of the automatic promotion places as the Championship prepares for the final international break of the campaign. Sunderland will return to action later this month with a home game against Millwall and Le Bris will hope to see his side start building some momentum as the final weeks of the season rapidly approach.

There will be plenty of discussion over the Black Cats transfer policy once the season is completed whether a return to the top flight is completed. The permanent addition of Wilson Isidor was a welcome boost after the French forward impressed during an initial loan spell and the loan additions of Chris Mepham and Enzo Le Fee have added quality to the squad - although the latter has saw his time on Wearside somewhat disrupted by injury. However, the jury remains out on the likes of Milan Aleksic, Ahmed Abdullahi and Ian Poveda, who are all waiting for a prolonged opportunity to impress on a regular basis.

In terms of outgoings, Jack Clarke remains the only player to depart Wearside on a permanent deal as a £14m offer from Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town tempted the Black Cats into a sale. Bradley Dack, Jack Diamond and Ellis Taylor were all released during the summer and the likes of Pierre Ekwah, Adil Aouchiche and Nectarios Triantis have all secured loan moves over the last two windows.

With the transfer business for the season now over, we take a look at how Sunderland’s net spend for the 2024/25 season compares to their rivals across the Championship with the help of figures from TransferMarkt.

What is the net spend of Sunderland and their Championship rivals across the 2024/25 season?

1st: Leeds United - €130.48m profit 2nd. Burnley - €53.52m profit 3rd: Watford - €26.72m profit 4th: Sheffield United - €25.12m profit 5th: Hull City - €11.27m profit 6th: Blackburn Rovers - €8.61m profit 7th: Norwich City - €6.85m profit 8th: Sunderland - €5.95m 9th: Plymouth Argyle - €5.68m profit 10th: Millwall - €4.06m profit 11th: Middlesbrough - €1.6m profit 12th: Derby County - €1.31m profit 13th: Cardiff City - €0.18m loss 14th: Stoke City - €2.16m loss 15th: Queens Park Rangers - €3.67m loss 16th: Oxford United - €3.82m loss 17th: West Bromwich Albion - €4.11m loss 18th: Sheffield Wednesday - €4.35m loss 19th: Portsmouth - €4.60m loss 20th: Preston North End - €4.63m loss 21st: Bristol City - €4.90m loss 22nd: Swansea City - €5.43m loss 23rd: Luton Town - €7.35m loss 24th: Coventry City - €17.25m loss