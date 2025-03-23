Sunderland youngster has 'added a different dimension' during first loan spell

One Sunderland academy star has already made a big impact during the first loan spell of his career.

Sunderland academy goalkeeper Dan Cameron has been praised for the impact he has made during the early weeks of the first loan spell of his career.

The 19-year-old stopper is highly-rated within the Academy of Light and has made over 30 appearances this season after representing the Black Cats in the Under-18s Premier League, Premier League 2 and FA Youth Cup. However, his development has been further aided by a loan spell with Northern Premier League club Hebburn Town after Cameron followed in the footsteps of Sunderland academy team-mate Adam Richardson by agreeing to a temporary stint with Daniel Moore’s men.

Sunderland goalkeeper Dan Cameron during his loan spell with Northern Premier League club Hebburn Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Cameron made his Hornets debut in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Prescot Cables as a second-half goal from Ben Elliott ensured the Hornets emerged empty-handed from their visit to Hope Street. The Black Cats youngster was also beaten by a solitary goal on his home bow for Hebburn as John Lufudu’s effort was enough to hand Guiseley all three points on Saturday.

Despite the disappointment of watching his latest addition suffer consecutive defeats, Hebburn boss Moore has been impressed with what he has witnessed from Cameron and believes the Sunderland stopper has ‘added a bit of a different dimension’ to his side.

When asked if Cameron has improved, the Hornets boss said: “Yes, and he will do. He’s done really well since he’s come in, (he’s a) lovely lad, very calm and relaxed, and you can see he pulled off a couple of brilliant saves today. I think he has slotted in really well into the side. He’s comfortable on the ball when we play out from the back, he’s added a bit of a different dimension to us because he’s comfortable on the ball and we can use him as that spare man. We are really pleased with him and hopefully he’s enjoying himself.”

Cameron will be back in action next Saturday afternoon when Hebburn travel to Northern Premier League rivals Ashton United.

