Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones has expressed his pride in representing his boyhood club.

The 19-year-old was named on Mike Dodds' bench for the Championship fixture against QPR last weekend alongside fellow youngsters Chris Rigg, Caden Kelly and Oli Bainbridge.

Jones, who captains Sunderland's under-21s side, didn't make it onto the field against The Rs but spoke of his pride after making the bench for his boyhood club.

“As a Sunderland fan, I've been to all the Sunderland games all my life, so being able to represent the club is an honour. I told my family straight away and they were all happy for me.

“There is no feeling like scoring and after a year out it's great to be back playing most of all and scoring goals is a bonus, but something I want to keep doing alongside helping the team win,” he added.

Jones, though, isn't satisfied with just making the bench for Sunderland's first team and wants to push for more as the 2023-24 season draws to a close.

“Hopefully more opportunities on the bench for the first team and just keep doing well in the Premier League 2. I want to keep enjoying my football and have fun at the same time,” Jones added.

John Hewitson, Sunderland's under-21 coach, has been part of Jones’ development since the age of nine.

“Harrison is the type of player we call a diamond. He has got fantastic technical ability and has continued to show real leadership skills,” Hewitson said.