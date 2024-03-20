Every Sunderland player called-up for March internationals as Chris Rigg and Matty Young represent England - gallery

Some of Sunderland's first team and academy players have been called up to play for their countries ahead of this month's international break.
By James Copley
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT

The Black Cats’ first-team haven’t won in seven games coming into March’s international break after six losses and a draw against QPR at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last week.

However, several members of Mike Dodds’ first-team squad have been called up for international duty alongside several starlets from Sunderland’s youth teams. Here, we take a look at each player jetting off to their respective countries during the break:

Sunderland loanee Callum Styles has been called up to the Hungary national team. The Barnsley man will play in a summer tournament with friendly matches against Turkey and Kosovo. The 23-year-old already has 18 caps to his name.

1. Callum Styles

Sunderland loanee Callum Styles has been called up to the Hungary national team. The Barnsley man will play in a summer tournament with friendly matches against Turkey and Kosovo. The 23-year-old already has 18 caps to his name. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Trai Hime has ten caps for Northern Ireland and has once again been called into the squad to face Romania and Scotland. The Sunderland right-back was recently crowned as Northern Ireland's Player of the Year for 202.

2. Trai Hume

Trai Hime has ten caps for Northern Ireland and has once again been called into the squad to face Romania and Scotland. The Sunderland right-back was recently crowned as Northern Ireland's Player of the Year for 202. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Sunderland defender Dan Ballard will be looking to add to his 21 Northern Ireland caps against Romania and Scotland.

3. Dan Ballard

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard will be looking to add to his 21 Northern Ireland caps against Romania and Scotland. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Sunderland first-team player Rigg has been called up to the England under-17s side. Rigg will represent the under-17s again after appearing for the Young Lions at the under-17s World Cup in Indonesia in November 2023. England will compete in UEFA under-17 Euro Championship qualifying games as they come up against Northern Ireland, Hungary and France with all the games being played at St George’s Park.

4. Chris Rigg

Sunderland first-team player Rigg has been called up to the England under-17s side. Rigg will represent the under-17s again after appearing for the Young Lions at the under-17s World Cup in Indonesia in November 2023. England will compete in UEFA under-17 Euro Championship qualifying games as they come up against Northern Ireland, Hungary and France with all the games being played at St George’s Park. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandEnglandBlack CatsQPRStadium of Light