The Black Cats’ first-team haven’t won in seven games coming into March’s international break after six losses and a draw against QPR at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last week.
However, several members of Mike Dodds’ first-team squad have been called up for international duty alongside several starlets from Sunderland’s youth teams. Here, we take a look at each player jetting off to their respective countries during the break:
1. Callum Styles
Sunderland loanee Callum Styles has been called up to the Hungary national team. The Barnsley man will play in a summer tournament with friendly matches against Turkey and Kosovo. The 23-year-old already has 18 caps to his name. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume
Trai Hime has ten caps for Northern Ireland and has once again been called into the squad to face Romania and Scotland. The Sunderland right-back was recently crowned as Northern Ireland's Player of the Year for 202. Photo: Michael Regan
3. Dan Ballard
Sunderland defender Dan Ballard will be looking to add to his 21 Northern Ireland caps against Romania and Scotland. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Chris Rigg
Sunderland first-team player Rigg has been called up to the England under-17s side. Rigg will represent the under-17s again after appearing for the Young Lions at the under-17s World Cup in Indonesia in November 2023. England will compete in UEFA under-17 Euro Championship qualifying games as they come up against Northern Ireland, Hungary and France with all the games being played at St George’s Park. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo