4 . Chris Rigg

Sunderland first-team player Rigg has been called up to the England under-17s side. Rigg will represent the under-17s again after appearing for the Young Lions at the under-17s World Cup in Indonesia in November 2023. England will compete in UEFA under-17 Euro Championship qualifying games as they come up against Northern Ireland, Hungary and France with all the games being played at St George’s Park. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo