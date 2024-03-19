Sunderland confirm season ticket prices for next season - with increase for most supporters
Sunderland have announced their season-card prices for the 2024/25 campaign, with many supporters facing an increase of around 7%.
Those who took advantage of the earlybird renewal scheme last season will pay the standard pricing for the current campaign should they renew before May 3rd. The cheapest adult season card for the new campaign will be priced at £420, a rise of £30 from last season's earlybird renewal period. A range of discounts for concessions continues.
With that cheapest adult season card working out at around £18 per match, Sunderland say the pricing scheme continues 'to honour our long-standing commitment of making football on Wearside accessible for all.' Prices for anyone purchasing a new season card are also rising, with the cheapest adult ticket going on sale at £440.
Safe-standing seats will be offered for the new campaign for the first time, as part of what the club says is a multi-million pound project to invest in the Stadium of Light this summer. A new playing surface will be installed alongside new floodlights and a new PA system, with the club also pledging to consult the supporter collective on other maintenance needs.
Sunderland also say that they will be offering a number of perks to season-card holders, including discount at the club store online for the first time. The full pricing scheme can be read on the club website, here.
