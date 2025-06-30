Sunderland will face West Ham on the first day of the Premier League season as the Stadium of Light hosts its first top flight fixture since 2017.

There are just 47 days until Sunderland face West Ham United in the opening game of the 2025/26 season and the Stadium of Light hosts its first Premier League fixture since May 2017.

After an impressive first season under head coach Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats secured a return to the top tier with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United and excitement is already rising ahead of the new campaign.

Despite the potential club record sale of Jobe Bellingham to German giants Borussia Dortmund, the mood on Wearside is overwhelmingly positive as the Sunderland hierarchy continue in their impressive attempts to boost Le Bris’ squad before the end of the summer transfer window. The club’s transfer record has already been broken with the £20m permanent deal for Enzo Le Fee and looks set to be broken once again as a £30m move for Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra moves closer to completion. Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava is also close to sealing a move to Sunderland and further new additions are believed to be in the pipeline.

It would be safe to say the mood around Sunderland is somewhat different to the one that enveloped the club when the Stadium of Light last hosted a Premier League fixture as the recently relegated Black Cats suffered a defeat against Swansea City - but what happened to the 11 players that started for Sunderland that day?

Who started for Sunderland in their last Premier League home game?

Jordan Pickford

An Academy of Light product that went on to great things. Pickford made a club record £30m move to Everton in the aftermath of Sunderland’s relegation and remains with the Toffees. Now established as England’s number one, the former Black Cats keeper has earned 76 senior caps for the Three Lions.

Lamine Kone

The Ivory Coast international returned to France with Strasbourg after relegation and that initial loan move was converted into a permanent switch 12 months later. After spells with Swiss club Lausanne Sport and French side Le Mans, Kone is back in Switzerland with FC Forward.

Billy Jones

The versatile defender remained with Sunderland for another 12 months after relegation before joining Rotherham United on a free transfer. A short loan stint at his first club Crewe Alexandra followed before Jones retired in the summer of 2021.

Jason Denayer

The Belgium international’s loan spell on Wearside came to a close at the end of the 2016/17 season and he returned to Manchester City before going on to feature for the likes of Galatasaray and Lyon. Denayer joined UAE-based club Shabab Al-Ahli in September 2022 before moving to Saudi Pro League side Al Fateh just under a year later - but he has been a free agent since he

Javier Manquillo

Manquillo returned to parent club Atletico Madrid after Sunderland’s relegation and joined Newcastle on a permanent deal later that summer. A seven-year spell on Tyneside came to an end in January last year as Manquillo returned to Spain to join Celta Vigo and remains there to this day.

John O’Shea

The former Manchester United defender remained at the Stadium of Light for one more season after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed before going on to spend a solitary season with Reading. He confirmed his retirement at the end of the 2018/19 season and is currently assistant manager to Republic of Ireland team manager Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Didier N’Dong

Sunderland’s record signing until earlier this month when Enzo Le Fee completed a £20m permanent move to Wearside. Ndong spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Watford before spending time with French clubs Guingamp and Dijon. A move to Saudi club Al-Riyadh came in the summer of 2023 before he joined Iranian club Esteghlal last summer.

Sebastian Larsson

The popular Sweden international left Sunderland after their relegation was confirmed and spent the 2017/18 season at Hull City before making the final move of his career by returning to his home country with AIK. Larsson retired in 2022 and is now assistant manager to Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Victor Anichebe

Anichebe joined Chinese club Beijing BSU following his departure from Wearside just months after relegation had been confirmed. The striker retired just a year later and was recently linked with a takeover bid at National League club Gateshead that fell through in May.

Fabio Borini

A former Wear-Tyne derby hero, Borini spent time on loan at AC Milan before leaving Wearside for the Serie A giants on a permanent basis during the summer of 2018. Since then he has played for the likes of Hellas Verona and Turkish club Karagümrük. Borini has spent the last two seasons with Sampdoria - but is now a free agent after his contract came to an end.

Jermain Defoe

The former England striker became a highly popular figure during his time on Wearside - but departed in the aftermath of relegation and spent time with Bournemouth and Rangers. There was to be a second coming as Defoe returned to Sunderland in January 2022 before announcing his retirement just under two months later.