Two-time Sunderland loanee Jonny Evans has announced his retirement and moved into a new role

Jonny Evans has been appointed head of loans and pathways at Manchester United after announcing his retirement from professional football.

Evans had two hugely successful spells on loan at Sunderland, joining in January 2006 and going on to be named the club’s young player of the year as they win promotion to the Premier League under Roy Keane. The club made a concerted effort to sign him that summer and though they were unsuccessful, Evans returned on loan in the January window to help the club avoid relegation.

Evans would go on to have a hugely successful career, winning the Premier League three times with Manchester United before moving to West Brom. A stalwart at The Hawthorns for a number of years, he moved to Leicester City and won the FA Cup in 2021. Evans returned to Manchester United for the final years of his career, again winning the FA Cup in 2024.

The defender said he would be using his experience at Sunderland to help guide Manchester United’s young players as they take their first steps in the professional game.

“I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead,” Evans said.

“I’ll be forever indebted to the managers, coaches, staff and, of course, my team-mates, that I have had the privilege of working alongside throughout my 20 years in professional football. My biggest and most heartfelt thanks must go to the fans who have supported me during every step of the journey. It’s been an honour to be on the pitch and feel your passion home and away; I will be eternally grateful for every ounce of support.

“I am looking forward to working with the next generation of talented players to support them to reach their potential. Having had experience of loans myself, I know the crucial role that they can play within a player’s development. I am excited to help further develop the pathway to our first team and continue the legacy of young players thriving at Manchester United.”

Manchester United’s director of football Jason Wilcox said Evans was the perfect role model for the club’s younger players.

“Having just finished his exceptional playing career, Jonny is the perfect role model for our young players,” Wilcox said.

"Jonny’s knowledge of what it takes to succeed at Manchester United will be of great benefit to each of them as we continue to develop world-class talent capable of performing in our first team.”

Sunderland transfer latest explained

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Atlético Madrid full back Reinildo Mandava after his departure from the Spanish club was announced earlier today.

Reinildo featured at the Club World Cup earlier this year but fell down the pecking order in Madrid and will now bring valuable top-tier experience to a young Sunderland squad being rebuilt for Premier League football. The club are also close to confirming a club-record deal for RC Strasbourg Habib Diarra, with the midfielder close to a move in a deal that could eventually rise to around £30 million. Sunderland may be facing some frustration in their pursuit of OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, with Saudi Arabian club Neom making a big late push to sign the 25-year-old.

The imminent arrivals of Reinildo and Diarra nevertheless signal the club’s ambition in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for a return to the Premier League, with the arrival of new director of football Florent Ghisolfi expected at some stage.

