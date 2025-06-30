Sunderland are weighing up a move for Abdoulaye Doucouré after his release from Everton, reports say...

Sunderland have been linked with a potential move for Abdoulaye Doucouré following the midfielder’s release from Everton.

The 32-year-old officially left Goodison Park at the end of June when his contract expired, with the Toffees confirming he would not be retained ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Reports have suggested that Doucouré is on a list of potential targets being considered by Sunderland as they look to add experience to Régis Le Bris’ Premier League squad following promotion.

The Black Cats are expected to make several midfield additions this summer after Jobe Bellingham’s big-money move to Borussia Dortmund. Doucouré, a free agent, is believed to be attracting interest from several clubs – including sides in the Saudi Pro League – though Sunderland are yet to firm up their position. Doucouré was a regular for Everton last season, making 36 appearances across all competitions and contributing four goals and two assists. He had hoped to sign a contract extension with the Merseyside club, but with David Moyes now overseeing a squad rebuild, the decision was taken to let him move on.

The former Watford man brings significant Premier League pedigree. Across spells with both Watford and Everton, Doucouré has made 278 top-flight appearances, scoring 31 goals and establishing himself as a powerful and dynamic midfield presence. Sunderland have already demonstrated their intent in the transfer market this summer. The club have agreed a £30million deal for Habib Diarra and added full-back Reinildo on a free transfer – two signings that signal a more ambitious approach following promotion.

While the club’s model remains focused on young, high-upside talent, there is recognition that top-flight experience may be needed to balance the squad. Sunderland have shown in recent years that they are willing to make select signings outside their usual profile when the fit is right, as seen previously with players like Corry Evans and Danny Batth during their time in the Championship. Whether Doucouré becomes a serious option remains to be seen, but his availability, experience and Premier League record mean he is a name worth keeping an eye on in the weeks ahead.

Who is Abdoulaye Doucouré?

Abdoulaye Doucouré is a vastly experienced central midfielder who most recently played for Everton in the Premier League. Now 32, Doucouré began his career in France with Rennes before moving to Watford in 2016, where he made 129 appearances and scored 17 goals across four seasons in the English top flight.

He joined Everton in 2020 for a reported £20million and went on to play 149 times for the Toffees, scoring 19 goals. Known for his powerful running, box-to-box engine and eye for goal, Doucouré was a key figure at Goodison Park and memorably scored the goal that kept Everton in the Premier League on the final day of the 2022-23 season.

Born in Meulan-en-Yvelines, France, Doucouré represented the country at various youth levels before switching allegiance to Mali in 2022, for whom he has won two senior caps. Now a free agent after his contract expired in June, Doucouré is considering his next move, with Sunderland among the clubs reportedly exploring a deal.