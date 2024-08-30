Sunderland working hard on late deals as Cardiff and Stoke snap up Black Cats targets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland work hard to complete late deals.

Sunderland are working hard to finalise a number of deals before the 11pm deadline and are hoping to add a forward to their squad - but one reported attacking target has already been snapped up by a Championship rival.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with several forward players over the last two months and speculation over a late move for Nigerian youngster Ahmed Abdullahi emerged on the final day of what has already been a hectic summer transfer window. The 20-year-old frontman is currently plying his trade with Belgian club Gent and news over a possible deal emerged after current Black Cats striker Luis Hemir was reported to be on the verge of a shock loan move to Italian giants Juventus - although it is expected he will spend the majority of his time in Turin with Juve’s B team, who play in the third tier of Italian football.

A more experienced frontman is believed to have been on the agenda in recent weeks as transfer deadline day drew ever closer and the Black Cats have been dealt a double blow after two reported targets were snapped up by Championship rivals. As reported by The Echo earlier, Kristjaan Speakman had a genuine interest in Croatian forward Roko Simic and are believed to have held talks with the Red Bull Salzburg in recent weeks. However, the 20-year-old has now joined Cardiff City on a four-year deal and Bluebirds manager Erin Bulut has confirmed the forward will head out immediately on loan to Belgian club Kortrijk.

He said: "This is a club signing for the future. He will have a loan to Kortrijk. But we still have a little bit of time to get a player in, I hope. But it's not easy. To bring only one in... it has to be the right person. About Roko Simic I cannot speak many things. It’s a club signing so how I know he will get loaned to Kortrijk. Maybe in the future he will be good for Cardiff but for now I cannot say any more."

Another name that has been repeatedly linked with a move to Wearside in recent days was Leicester City striker Tom Cannon. The former Everton academy product joined the Foxes in a reported £6m deal last summer and went on to score three goals and provide two assists in 16 appearances in all competition. That came on the back of a loan spell with Championship club Preston North End where Cannon impressed by finding the net on eight occasions in 21 games for the Deepdale club.

Several second tier clubs were linked with the Republic of Ireland international and reports earlier this week suggested Sunderland were trying to secure a £5m deal for Cannon and see off interest from a number of Championship rivals in the process. However, Stoke emerged as frontrunners for the striker on Friday morning and moved swiftly to conclude a season-long loan deal - although it is unknown whether any agreement over a future permanent move has been written into the deal.

Speaking to the Potters website after finalising a season-long deal, Cannon said: “Stoke City is a massive club, with an exciting young team and I’m absolutely delighted to be joining. I’ve had loads of messages from the supporters. I’m feeling the love from them already and being appreciated at a club is massive. I’m hoping I can get off the mark as soon as possible and repay them with goals. What they will see is me working my socks off and being up for it, and when I get an opportunity, I can put it away.”

Stoke visit struggling Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon - but Cannon will have to wait until a trip to Oxford United after the international break to make his debut for his new club.