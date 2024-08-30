Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have confirmed their first deal of deadline day

Pierre Ekwah has completed a season-long deal to join St Etienne.

The 22-year-old has made significant progress since joining from West Ham United without a senior appearance but was facing a major challenge to fight his way into the side this season. As such, Sunderland have sanctioned his departure to Ligue 1. St Etienne have the option to make the deal permanent next summer for a fee reported in the French media to be in the region of £6 million, while The Echo understands there is also a seven-figure loan fee attached to the deal.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the 22-year-old was keen on the move and that the club would revisit the situation next summer.

Speakman said: “Following Pierre’s arrival at Sunderland, he has developed from an Under-21 player to become a Championship midfielder, and we are proud of the role we have played in his progression. The midfield is an incredibly competitive area in our squad and this agreement represents a positive outcome for the Club and Pierre, who expressed his desire to take this opportunity and challenge himself in Ligue 1. We wish him well and look forward to revisiting his situation next summer.”

Ekwah’s departure is linked to the arrival of Samis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic, with the two midfielders still fully expected to join before the 11pm deadline. A number of other deals are also expected, with Nectar Triantis close to a loan return to Hibs, Timothee Pembele set to join Le Havre on loan and Luis Hemir heading to Juventus’ youth team.