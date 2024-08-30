Sunderland could be set for a busy end to the transfer window with several incoming and outgoing deals expected before the deadline passes.
The Black Cats are in action tomorrow in the Championship against Portsmouth as Régis Le Bris looks to make it four wins out of four in the league at Fratton Park.
Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ dream starting XI and squad could look if today’s transfer rumours turn out to be true:
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.