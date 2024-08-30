Three strikers arrive alongside midfield pair; Sunderland's dream team if transfer rumours are true - gallery

The transfer window will shut at 11pm tonight for Sunderland and their Championship rivals...

Sunderland could be set for a busy end to the transfer window with several incoming and outgoing deals expected before the deadline passes.

The Black Cats are in action tomorrow in the Championship against Portsmouth as Régis Le Bris looks to make it four wins out of four in the league at Fratton Park.

Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ dream starting XI and squad could look if today’s transfer rumours turn out to be true:

Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives

Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives | Getty Images

After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.

After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027. Photo: Frank Reid

The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured but has started the current campaign extremely well.

The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured but has started the current campaign extremely well. | Frank Reid

The central defender is believed to be close to concluding a deal to join Sunderland.

The central defender is believed to be close to concluding a deal to join Sunderland. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

