Sunderland resist Premier League bids for talented youngster on transfer deadline day

It is set to be a frantic end to the transfer window on Wearside

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have a longstanding interest in the winger and were keen on signing him last summer when his Wearside future was somewhat up in the air. Watson eventually opted to sign a professional contract at Sunderland but Brighton have maintained their interest. They are understood to have made a sequence of bids today, which would have been worth in excess of £2 million to Sunderland. The Black Cats have so far stood firm in rejecting the interest and as it stands, the 18-year-old is expected to be included in the squad to face Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday. Brighton signed talented academy prospect Josh Robertson from Sunderland on deadline day last summer but as it stands, will not be adding Watson to their ranks.