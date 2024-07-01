Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of one of their key players from last season

Sunderland Women have announced the shock departure of Claudia Moan ahead of the new campaign.

Moan, an academy graduate, has developed into one of the Championship's best goalkeepers over the last 18 months and won the golden glove last season as the club narrowly missed out on promotion to the WSL.

It had been expected that she would be a key player again this season but the club announced on social media this morning that Moan would be leaving 'upon the expiration of her contract'. Moan signed her first professional deal with the club last summer, which expired last night. It's understood that Moan was offered a new deal by the club on improved terms, but the 25-year-old has decided pursue new opportunities. The goalkeeper is expected to be in demand after such a strong campaign last time out.

The news is a big setback for Sunderland ahead of their return for pre-season but it's thought that they have been anticipating Moan's departure in recent weeks and as such, plans are advanced to secure a replacement. Work is ongoing to recruit in other areas of the squad but the club have long expected this to be a far quieter summer after an extensive rebuild last time out.