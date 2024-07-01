Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fabrizio Romano has spoken about the transfer interest in Sunderland man Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham and his family have a big decision to make this summer, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland have reportedly turned down a bid from Crystal Palace for Jobe Bellingham with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus standing firm on his valuation of over £20million for the youngster.

The 18-year-old was ever-present for Sunderland’s first-team last season and 47 appearances, scoring seven goals across all competitions in his debut season on Wearside with Romano now providing an update on the player’s future.

“Jobe Bellingham is wanted by Crystal Palace, as I’ve previously reported, and he remains one of the names on their list, alongside Antonio Nusa, as they look to replace Michael Olise, who will join Bayern Munich this week,” Romano said during one of his morning briefing videos.

“Bellingham is also wanted by Brentford and other English clubs, but I would keep an eye on Palace because they are pushing. Their manager Oliver Glasner wants Bellingham, and so now it depends on the player, because if he gives the green light they are prepared to go strong on this one.

“As soon as Bellingham decides, together with his family, Palace are prepared to attack the situation. Contacts have been taking place already, and he’s absolutely one of their dream targets, so keep an eye on this one.”

