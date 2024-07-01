Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham United confirmed the departure of a Sunderland-linked striker on Sunday

Sunderland and a number of Championship clubs could be set for disappointment as Divin Mubama weighs up his next step.

West Ham United confirmed on Sunday that the 19-year-old striker is leaving the club after his contract expired. Mubama has been one of the most highly-rated forwards in youth football in recent years and the Hammers were keen to keep him, but the player himself is believed to be keen to move to a club where he can expect to play regular senior football.

Sunderland have been heavily linked with the striker as his contract at West Ham wound down, and he would perfectly fit their strategy of recruiting young talent and giving them exposure to first-team football. However, it is already clear that they will face competition not just from their own Championship rivals but from the top tier in both the UK and abroad. According to The BBC, Mubama is yet to make his mind up and no deal is close. He is nevertheless leaning towards heading abroad.