Sunderland transfer news: Update shared on future of striker linked with move after West Ham exit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland and a number of Championship clubs could be set for disappointment as Divin Mubama weighs up his next step.
West Ham United confirmed on Sunday that the 19-year-old striker is leaving the club after his contract expired. Mubama has been one of the most highly-rated forwards in youth football in recent years and the Hammers were keen to keep him, but the player himself is believed to be keen to move to a club where he can expect to play regular senior football.
Sunderland have been heavily linked with the striker as his contract at West Ham wound down, and he would perfectly fit their strategy of recruiting young talent and giving them exposure to first-team football. However, it is already clear that they will face competition not just from their own Championship rivals but from the top tier in both the UK and abroad. According to The BBC, Mubama is yet to make his mind up and no deal is close. He is nevertheless leaning towards heading abroad.
That would be a blow to West Ham, who would receive significantly less compensation in that event. Were Mubama to stay in the UK, a fee would be settled by tribunal if a deal was not agreed between the two clubs. Sunderland are in need of new striking additions this summer following Mason Burstow’s return to Chelsea, though their focus in the January window was on a more experienced player at Championship level.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.