'Delighted' - Sunderland Women announce new partnership with Sunderland College

Sunderland Women and Sunderland College have announced a new partnership

Sunderland Women and Sunderland College have announced a new long-term partnership aimed at offering students the opportunity to combine “an outstanding education with an elite sports programme.”

Through the collaboration, players within the club’s Professional Game Academy (PGA) will follow a bespoke dual career pathway with access to a wide range of academic and technical qualifications which are aligned to ensure progression into employment, further study, or higher education.

PGAs were introduced by the FA in 2023 to identify and develop the best talent in the country, and to provide young people with a high-performance club training environment that also supports a broader focus as well. In addition to a high-quality coaching and education programme, student-athletes within the PGA will access specialist facilities, including the Academy of Light and Sunderland College’s Bede and City campuses.

On the pitch, the student-athletes will receive professional coaching including specialist technical sessions, strength and conditioning, performance analysis, sports science, and regular athlete screening while also representing the Black Cats against other academies from the Barclays Women’s Super League.

What has been said about Sunderland Women and Sunderland College’s new partnership?

Addressing the new partnership, Toni Rhodes, Deputy CEO of Education Partnership North East and Sunderland College, said: "We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Sunderland AFC Women, which will offer student-athletes the opportunity to pursue their education alongside their passion for football. This collaboration underlines our commitment to providing young people with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in their chosen careers.”

Dr Michele Di Mascio, Sunderland College’s Head of Sports Academies, Partnerships and Wellbeing, added: “The offer of a high performing football programme alongside outstanding education provides the city with an elite football academy. It is exciting for both student-athlete and college to be able to offer a dual career package, with a wide variety of subject choices. We have had amazing success so far and only anticipate this continuing alongside Sunderland AFC Women moving forward.”

Alex Clark, Sunderland AFC Women’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sunderland College to provide education opportunities for our PGA players. A key part of our PGA philosophy is to ensure that we equip our young players with not only football skills but also life skills and an excellent education to provide future opportunities outside of the football environment.”

To find out more about the partnership, visit www.sunderlandcollege.ac.uk/sports-academies.

