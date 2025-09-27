Sunderland Women's coach Mel Reay | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland have a strong start to the WSL 2 campaign and face Southampton this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Women are looking to build on their strong start to the WSL 2 campaign when they travel to face Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

A 2-1 win in the River Wear Derby last Friday means that the Black Cats currently sit joint top of the early table, having taken seven points from three games. The win over Durham was all the more satisfying for head coach Mel Reay as she had been battling a number of injury issues during the week. Though she named an unchanged team for the game, a number of key squad players wee missing from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early signs are that Sunderland's decision to invest in the depth and experience of the squad this summer is paying off.

"It was a terrific win under the lights against Durham," Reay said.

"A tough, challenging game and we were delighted to get the win. The spirits are high, of course there are still things we want to improve on, certain things like shot volume and little areas of our game where we are striving to be better. But you can't be too picky, we're picking up wins and our defending is giving us a really good platform. We've been solid and defended our goal really well, so that has to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really pleased because we'd picked up a few niggles last week and it's never easy when players are coming in and out. Especially someone like Keira Barry, who had a massive impact against Birmingham but got clattered by the goalkeeper and had a swollen knee. It's why we wanted a big squad, we've got 23 players and at any given time we need players to step up. They've done that so far. We expect Keira will be missing this weekend but she'll be back the week after that, and we don't think any of the others are serious.

"I'm delighted with the start, there is a lot of hard work that has gone into recruitment and pre-season. We had a really strong pre-season and you can always have that little worry that it won't run into the season but we certainly have done that, and I think the competitiveness within the squad is only going to be a good thing."

Sunderland fell to a 5-0 defeat against Liverpool in their opening League Cup fixture earlier this week, but the game gave Reay the chance to rotate heavily and top up the match fitness of those who have not featured much in the opening weeks of the campaign. Summer signing Reanna Blades is in contention for more minutes this weekend, having made her debut as a second-half substitute against Durham.

Southampton sit fifth in the early WSL 2 table, with four points from their opening three games.