Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Nottingham Forest predicted

Reinildo’s suspension and Habib Diarra have left Régis Le Bris with some major selection headaches as Sunderland travel to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday teatime.
Here’s how we think he might set the Black Cats up...
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Made a rare error in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa but was otherwise very impressive and little doubt he'll continue here - has had a superb start to the season.
2. RB - Nordi Mukiele
How Le Bris replaces Reinildo remains unclear and there's a good chance he'll try to maintain as much consistency as possibly by bringing Arthur Masuaku in for his first league start. However, Mukiele is predominantly a right back and shifting him across one could open some enticing possibilities through the team.
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Clearly Ballard for Reinildo is not a straight swap but there has to be a very good chance Le Bris spots this opportunity to get such an outstanding player from recent months back in the side. Superb last week on his return from the bench, and is a huge presence in both boxes.
4. CB - Omar Alderete
Alderete has settled into Premier League football with real ease and hard to imagine he won't continue for this one, no matter how Le Bris sets up his defensive unit.