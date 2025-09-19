Sunderland Women 2-1 Durham Women: Analysis and player ratings as Black Cats go top

Sunderland have gone top of the WSL 2 table after continuing their unbeaten start to the campaign

Sunderland continued their unbeaten start to the WSL 2 campaign and have temporarily gone top of the table after a hard-fought win over Durham in the River Wear derby.

Emily Scarr's third goal in as many games gave Sunderland a second-half lead and another stunning effort from Katie Kitching doubled their advantage, though the visitors almost staged a stunning late comeback.

It was a game in which Sunderland produced some impressive passages of play, and yet Durham will feel they were more than worthy of a point at the very least given the quality of chances they created throughout.

Sunderland had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, though the best openings fell to the visitors. The Black Cats threatened when Katy Watson found space out wide, her cross flashing across goal with no team mate able to get on the end of it. Moments later, the hosts were undone by a pass through the middle of the pitch by Beth Hepple, striker Poppy Pritchard denied only by an excellent sliding block from Hannah Greenwood.

Though Sunderland were edging possession and territory, Durham were a threat on the break and Pritchard's speed in behind was proving to be a major outlet. Pritchard forged another opening on the left side of the box when she spun away from a challenge, shooting early but well wide of the near post.

Sunderland grew into the contest, their first meaningful effort on goal coming when Izzy Atkinson drove into the box. After doing well to evade the challenge of Wilson, the winger dragged her effort wide of the far post. The hosts then spurned a major opening when Durham, temporarily reduced to ten because of an injury to Wilson, played a goal kick straight into the path of Katie Kitching. The midfielder took on an ambitious early shot and fired wide; the better option probably would have been to try and slide Watson in.

Sunderland ended the first half dominating both possession and territory, but without forging any major chances. Most frustrating would have been that a raft of set pieces, from which Sunderland are usually so dangerous, came and went without concern for the Durham defence.

The tempo of the game picked up in the opening minutes of the second half, and spun on two golden chances at either end. Durham spurned theirs, Sunderland took the lead just moments later. Beth Hepple looked certain to score when Stobbs stood up an excellent cross to the heart of the box, but the header was straight at Grace Moloney. A yard either side, and Durham would have been ahead. Sunderland then seized the initiative when Natasha Fenton whipped an excellent first-time cross to the far post, one that Izzy Atkinson couldn't connect with well enough at the back post. Fortunately for Sunderland her volley bounced kindly into the path of Emily Scarr who headed back across goal and into the far corner.

Sunderland had the advantage but were far from comfortable, reprieved again when Hepple blazed over when running onto a pass in space on the edge of the box. Mollie Lambert then drove an effort just wide of the far post as the visitors continued to apply significant pressure.

Lambert had been one of the best players on the pitch by a distance, and so it was cruel that it would be her pass that led to Sunderland's second. Kitching pounced on the loose ball and drove from the halfway line all the way to the edge of the Durham box, before smashing an effort past the goalkeeper. It was an outstanding strike and one that should have finished the game there and then, but the visitors gave themselves a major lifeline when Hepple's corner somehow found its way into the Sunderland goal.

Durham should have equalised, too. Sunderland were caught out by a sweeping move down the right flank and Pritchard showed admirable composure to get past Fenton and work a shooting opportunity. Moloney was well beaten but the effort instead found the side netting.

It meant three valuable points for the Black Cats who have fired themselves firmly into promotion contention through the early weeks of the season, though given some of the chances they created Durham will wonder how they walked away with nothing. The positives for Sunderland are nevertheless obvious. They have shown early in the campaign that they have a strong squad and a very competitive group, conceding just twice in their three fixtures so far and proving that they make an impact this season.That despite the ongoing absence of star striker Eleanor Dale, and with important squad players such as Marissa Sheva and Keira Barry also absent.

Sunderland player ratings after River Wear derby win

GRACE MOLONEY

Very calm in possession again and quick off her line. Will be frustrated to be beaten by a corner late on, though it looked as if it might have taken a late deflection. 6

JESSICA BROWN

Not a great deal of opportunity to get forward but a very solid defensive performance. Never beaten in her duels. 6

RHIANNON ROBERTS

Has had a big impact. Quieter in possession than in previous weeks but always calm and produced a strong defensive display. 6

HANNAH GREENWOOD

Top performance against a very dangerous opponent in Poppy Pritchard. One brilliant recovering challenge prevented the visitors from taking a crucial lead in the first half. 7

LOUISE GRIFFITHS

Typically strong defensive effort from Griffiths, who hardly put a foot wrong. 6

NATASHA FENTON

Grew in confidence from a quiet start and showed an impressive passing range. It was her brilliant first-time cross that caught Durham out and forced the opening goal. Top display. 8

KATIE KITCHING

Another outstanding goal that proved the difference between the two teams. Has to be considered one of the best Sunderland signings of the modern era. Gets through so much running and never lets the opposition settle. 7

JAMIE FINN

Really good work rate throughout and broke up the play nicely at times. Has settled into the side well. 6

KATY WATSON

Put in a few excellent crosses and caused Durham problems throughout. Has had a strong start to the campaign. 7

IZZY ATKINSON

A real threat down the left but just couldn't quite make the most of her shooting and crossing opportunities on this occasion. Looks a top addition. 6

EMILY SCARR

Quiet first half but great awareness and movement to score her third of the campaign. A real threat thereafter. 7

SUBS

REANNA BLADES

Winger showed her pace and dribbling ability in a lively cameo. Big role to play moving forward. 6

ELLEN JONES

Got through plenty of running in a bright cameo. 6

NIYAH DUNBAR

Brief but very bright cameo, pressing the Durham defence well and forcing errors. N/A