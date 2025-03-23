Sunderland face Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Women’s boss Mel Reay has named her starting XI for Sunday afternoon’s Tyne-Wear Derby against Newcastle United, with the Black Cats making one change for their trip to Tyneside.

The Lasses will be looking to return to winning ways having suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portsmouth last weekend, and will line up at St. James’ Park in front of a record crowd for a Women’s Championship match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In preparation, Reay has brought forward Katy Watson back into the team ahead of Libbi McInnes, who scored in Sunderland’s recent River Wear Derby victory over Durham.

Sunderland have a predominantly fit squad at their disposal, and Reay has named Demi Lambourne in net, with Amy Goddard, captain Brianna Westrup, and Jessie Stapleton operating as a back three in front of her. At wing-back, Jessica Brown and Mary Corbyn line up either side of midfield duo Keira Flannery and Natasha Fenton, while in attack Katie Kitching and Emily Scarr will play just behind Watson.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The Black Cats’ hopes will also be bolstered by the inclusion of Mary McAteer in their match day squad. The forward has been absent due to a concussion in recent weeks, but Reay confirmed earlier in the week that she had made a successful return to training, and consequently starts on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are still without striker Eleanor Dale, however, with the 22-year-old out of action for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury. Addressing the impact that Dale’s setback has had on her team, Reay said: “Losing Eleanor Dale has not helped. She was a real pivotal centre forward for us who was in really good form. She's probably irreplaceable at this moment in time.

“We've tried to change the way we've played a little bit in terms of the formation just to try and complement the other players who then need to step up higher up the pitch for her. She's been a real loss but the players have then got to step up and they also have to deliver.”