Wolves have reportedly been dealt a transfer setback ahead of their Premier League clash with Sunderland, as plans to strengthen in January take a major hit

Wolves have been dealt a setback ahead of their Premier League meeting with Sunderland, with reports suggesting the Midlands club are unlikely to make any major additions in the January transfer window.

According to the Mail, the Molineux outfit are expected to keep hold of their key players – including Brazilian midfielder André, who attracted strong interest from Juventus last summer – but will not significantly strengthen their squad midway through the season. Wolves have endured a difficult start to the new campaign and currently sit bottom of the Premier League table without a win, alongside West Ham and Burnley in the relegation zone.

Head coach Vítor Pereira, appointed last December to replace Gary O’Neil, successfully guided the side to safety last season but faces another uphill battle this term. The Portuguese boss will be hoping to lift his side out of the bottom three over the coming weeks.

Wolves are expected to sanction a loan move for Enso González in January. The 20-year-old Paraguayan winger, who joined the club from Libertad, is set for a temporary spell away from Molineux to continue his development. González remains under contract until 2029, meaning Wolves still view him as part of their long-term plans.

Sunderland rule out Lucumí return

Meanwhile, Sunderland are not planning to revive their pursuit of Jhon Lucumí, The Echo understands. The Bologna defender was a priority target for the Black Cats during the summer window, with multiple bids made for the Colombian international. Bologna, however, rejected all offers after selling several other first-team players, including centre-back Sam Beukema to Napoli.

Despite public comments from Lucumí’s agent urging the Serie A side to reconsider, no deal was reached. Although the defender has since returned to Bologna’s starting XI, uncertainty over his long-term future remains as he has yet to agree a new deal, with his current contract running until 2027.

There have been suggestions that Sunderland could revisit the transfer in January, but sources on Wearside indicate that is not the case. Instead, the club are focusing on other targets after bringing in Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig on an initial loan deal during the summer. Geertruida, who can operate at centre-half or full-back, was signed as a versatile defensive option, and Sunderland holds an option to make the move permanent.

Tottenham and Liverpool eye Antoine Semenyo

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are both reportedly eyeing a move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo. The 25-year-old Ghana international has been one of the standout performers of the season, directly contributing to nine Premier League goals so far – a tally bettered only by Erling Haaland.

TalkSPORT claims that Bournemouth inserted a release clause into Semenyo’s contract when he signed a five-year extension earlier this year. Although the figure remains undisclosed, the Cherries are understood to value their in-form winger at more than £75million.

Semenyo, who previously spent time on loan at Sunderland, has been a revelation on the south coast, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions last term as Bournemouth matched their best-ever Premier League finish of ninth. His electric start to the new campaign has once again put him on the radar of England’s top clubs – setting up what could be one of the stories of the January window.

