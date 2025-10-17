Sunderland are stepping up their preparations for the January transfer window

Sunderland are not planning to revisit a deal for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí this January, The Echo understands.

Lucumí was a key target for the Black Cats over the course of the summer window, with the club making multiple bids to try and sign the Colombia international from Serie A side Bologna. Having already sanctioned the sale of a number of key players, including fellow centre back Sam Beukema to Napoli, Bologna dug in and rejected all offers for the 27-year-old. Despite the player's agent going public with a statement urging the club to reconsider, no breakthrough was secured.

The defender has since returned to the Bologna starting XI but uncertainty over his long-term future persists, he is yet to agree a new contract and his current deal expires in the summer of 2027. There have been continued reports that Sunderland will revisit the deal in the January transfer window, but sources on Wearside say that is not the case.

As it stands, Lucumí is not a target as Sunderland step up their preparations for the January transfer window. Having been unable to sign Lucumí in the summer, Sunderland moved to sign Lutsharel Geertruida on an initial loan deal from RB Leipzig, but they have the option to make that transfer permanent in the summer. Though the strong form of other players means he has not yet had an opportunity to play there, Geertruida was signed primarily as a centre half who can play in either full back position.

Sunderland are at this stage focusing on other targets and are not planning to make another move for Lucumí.

Le Bris: Further appointments to recruitment department likely

Despite the departure of head of recruitment Stuart Harvey last week, Sunderland’s preparations for January are well under way under director of football Florent Ghisolfi and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Speaking on Thursday, Régis Le Bris said the department was undergoing a period of evolution and hinted that further appointments were likely in the weeks and months ahead.

“The journey of the club requires an evolution,” he said.

“The club was in the Premier League eight years ago, but then it had a long period in the third and second division. The strength of the structure, and what is needed within it, is always different depending on what money you can spend, the people you can have as part of it, and so on. Now, the ambition in the Premier League is really high, and you have to build your recruitment structure according to your ambition. The level of the Premier League demands a certain level of recruitment. It is obvious that things needed to evolve, and it is not really a question of individuals, it is more a question of organisation. I think Florent and Kristjaan are working together to find the best possible set-up.”