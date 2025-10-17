The Sunderland and Wolves team and injury news with three doubts and six out

2 . Omar Alderete - doubt

Alderete was substituted in the latter stages of Paraguay's 2-0 defeat to South Korea with some muscle discomfort. Sunderland won't know the full extent of the issue until later today but the initial feedback is that there is no significant injury and he could yet be available to start on Saturday. Dan Ballard will likely come into the XI if not. | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.