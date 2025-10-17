The Sunderland and Wolves team and injury news with three doubts and six out

Sunderland face Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in a crucial Premier League fixture.
Both Régis Le Bris and Vítor Pereira have some significant injury concerns - here we bring you up to speed with all the latest as we have it...
1. Noah Sadiki - doubt
Sadiki returned to Wearside early from international duty with DR Congo after suffering an ankle sprain. The initial signs are positive, and the midfielder will train today before a decision is made on his involvement against Wolves. | Chris Fryatt
2. Omar Alderete - doubt
Alderete was substituted in the latter stages of Paraguay's 2-0 defeat to South Korea with some muscle discomfort. Sunderland won't know the full extent of the issue until later today but the initial feedback is that there is no significant injury and he could yet be available to start on Saturday. Dan Ballard will likely come into the XI if not. | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. Matt Doherty - major doubt
Experienced defender has undergone surgery on his wrist and missed the last game before the international break. While he's expected to be back in action quickly, it's thought the trip to Wearside will probably come too soon. | Getty Images
4. Reinildo - out
Reinildo has been suspended for three matches following his red card against Aston. Will return for the trip to Chelsea. | AFP via Getty Images