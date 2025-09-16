The latest news from Sunderland as a Black Cats starlet reflects on his long road to recovery.

Sunderland prospect Ethan Moore has reflected on the painstaking road to recovery from an injury that has kept him on the sidelines for more than two years.

The young striker suffered a serious knee injury in 2023 and has undergone a challenging rehabilitation and recovery process after requiring surgery. The young winger was enjoying the best season of his young career prior to his major setback after scoring nine goals and providing five assists for the Black Cats Under-21s and Under-18s sides. Moore actually grabbed his first goal for the club’s second string when he found the net and provided two assists in a 7-5 defeat against Middlesbrough in January 2023.

His impressive progress was hampered by his injury - but the forward made his long-awaited return when he came off the bench during the final half-hour of a Premier League 2 defeat against Southampton last month and added to his game-time by playing the entire first-half of a 4-2 loss against West Ham just a week later. His reward for his dedication to getting back towards full fitness came in the form of an assist in the latter of those losses as Moore provided Timur Tuterov with an opportunity to grab his first goal of the game ten minutes before half-time.

The 20-year-old, who received a contract extension from Sunderland during his lengthy period on the sidelines, admitted he had been through ‘a really tough moment’ and thanked friends, family and a number of figures within the Black Cats setup for the support he had received over the last two years.

He told the club website: “The hardest thing was that after a year of hard work, I finally got back into training and thought I was close to being myself again. But deep down it just didn’t feel right. I had to be honest with myself and with the medical team, and ultimately it meant I needed surgery. That was a really tough moment, because I knew it would set me back even further.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. When you love football and it’s suddenly taken away from you, it leaves a huge gap in your life. I had some really low moments, but what got me through was the support of everyone around me – the players, staff, friends, and my family. They’ve all been unbelievable.”

Black Cats confirm fixture change

Photo: Chris Fryatt

Sunderland have confirmed their Premier League 2 clash with Manchester City has been rescheduled.

The Black Cats youngsters were scheduled to host their City counterparts at Eppleton Colliery Welfare this coming Saturday lunchtime. However, the visitors are in UEFA Youth League action on Thursday afternoon as they take on Napoli in their first game of this season’s competition. That has meant City’s visit to the North East has now been moved to Saturday, December 6 and kick-off has been scheduled for midday.

