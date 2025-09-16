Sunderland’s loan players were involved in late drama, debuts and setbacks this weekend – with key summer transfer decisions still to come

Several Sunderland players – from former first-team regulars to academy prospects – were back in action over the weekend across Europe and the UK, with a mix of debuts, comebacks and key moments to report on ahead of some key summer transfer calls for some of the club’s fringe players.

In Germany, Jenson Seelt made his Wolfsburg debut in what turned into a chaotic 3-3 draw with Köln. Introduced in the second half with his side leading 2-1, Seelt watched three stoppage-time goals fly in as the game slipped away from the hosts. Köln struck in the 91st minute through Isak Bergmann Jóhannsson before Maximilian Arnold appeared to settle it deep into added time, only for Jakub Kamiński to equalise in the 113th minute. Next up for Seelt is a trip to Dortmund on Sunday, September 21 (6.30pm BST).

At non-league level, Oliver Bainbridge and Rhys Walsh both started for South Shields in the FA Cup second qualifying round. A late strike from Cain Sykes secured a 2-1 win over Guiseley at the 1st Cloud Arena, sending Julio Arca’s side into the next round. Shields face Curzon Ashton next on Saturday, September 20 (3pm BST).

Dan Cameron, meanwhile, lined up in goal for Hebburn Town but endured a tough afternoon as his side were beaten 4-1 away to Curzon Ashton. Hebburn, from a division below, were unable to cause a shock in the FA Cup. Cameron’s next chance to impress comes when Hebburn meet Workington on Tuesday, September 16 (7.45pm BST).

Alan Browne enjoyed a memorable debut for Middlesbrough against his old club Preston North End. Coming off the bench late on at Deepdale, the Irish midfielder helped his side battle back after conceding in the 88th minute. A frantic scramble from a corner eventually saw the ball forced over the line, officially credited to Sontje Hansen but with Browne heavily involved in the move. Browne’s next outing will be at home to West Bromwich Albion on Friday, September 19 (8pm BST).

In Poland, Nazariy Rusyn made his debut for Arka Gdynia in the Ekstraklasa. The former Sunderland striker was introduced in the 80th minute but could do little to prevent his side slipping to a 2-0 defeat against Widzew Łódź, with goals from Ángel Baena and Samuel Akere doing the damage. Rusyn’s next fixture is at home to Korona Kielce on Saturday, September 20 (1.45pm BST).

Adil Aouchiche continued his steady run of starts in Scotland, playing 67 minutes for Aberdeen in a 0-0 draw against Livingston. The French midfielder has become a regular under Jimmy Thelin but couldn’t inspire a breakthrough at Pittodrie. Aberdeen next take on Motherwell on Saturday, September 20 (3pm BST).

Patrick Roberts also featured in the Championship, making his Birmingham City debut away at Stoke. The winger started for the Blues and played just short of an hour, though his side fell to a 1-0 defeat, their second loss of the new campaign. Roberts and Birmingham return to action against Swansea City on Saturday, September 20 (12.30pm BST).

Elsewhere, Niall Huggins made his second start for Wycombe Wanderers in League One but endured a difficult afternoon as his side lost 2-1 to Peterborough United. The full-back featured for 45 minutes before being withdrawn at half-time, with Fred Onyedinma’s second-half strike not enough to overturn goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan. Huggins will hope to feature again when Wycombe host Northampton on Saturday, September 20 (3pm BST).

Matty Young was back in goal for Salford City following his time away with England Under-21s. The keeper, in his second loan spell with the Ammies, made his 34th appearance for the club as Karl Robinson’s side beat Shrewsbury Town 3-1. Daniel Udoh’s double and a strike from Ben Woodburn sealed the win, continuing Salford’s strong start to the League Two season. Young’s next match comes against Shrewsbury at home on Saturday, September 20 (3pm BST).

Teenage forward Trey Ogunsuyi made his second appearance for Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership. The 18-year-old came off the bench during the second half but was unable to help turn the tide as Falkirk fell to a 2-1 home defeat against St Mirren, a result that leaves them ninth in the table. Ogunsuyi will hope for more minutes against Hibernian on Tuesday, September 23 (7.45pm BST).