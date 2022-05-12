Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers: Will VAR and goal-line technology be in use for Wembley final?

The pair will face off on Saturday, May 21 after the Black Cats defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs, while Wycombe came through their double-header with MK Dons.
As typical for play-off and cup finals, the showpiece event will be played at Wembley Stadium, which has prompted several questions surrounding the tie.
Two that have caught the eye recently are whether goal-line technology will be in effect alongside VAR or not?
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Wycombe fans angry as chairman Rob Couhig throws 'gallon of petrol' on Black Cats fire with 'embarrassing' statement
-
2
Wycombe Wanderers chairman Rob Couhig alters statement after Sunderland dig causes backlash
-
3
Sunderland at Wembley: Could Black Cats secure extra tickets if they sell out 37,480 allocation?
-
4
Ex-Sunderland duo return to parent clubs following Championship loans
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Wycombe Wanderers chairman aims extraordinary Netflix dig at Black Cats fans in bizarre 388-word statement
The Echo understands that goal-line technology will be in operation but there hasn’t yet been any confirmation in terms of VAR being in use, as things stand.
The Echo has also learned that a decision is expected later this week, with the EFL still deciding if VAR will be in operation.
The VAR system is currently in use in all Premier League games and cup games if the stadia in question meet requirements.
However, the system is not currently in use in the Championship, League One or League Two.
The EFL reportedly approached clubs competing in the Championship play-off semi-finals over whether they would welcome the use of video replays to aid refereeing decisions for the play-offs.
Reports suggested that the response had been overwhelmingly positive.
However, it has now been confirmed to the clubs involved that VAR will not be in use for either semi-final, with VAR not in use for the third tier semis either.
Although it is thought that a change towards using VAR for the Championship and League One finals at Wembley could occur with clubs likely to be consulted again.