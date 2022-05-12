Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers: Will VAR and goal-line technology be in use for Wembley final?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair will face off on Saturday, May 21 after the Black Cats defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs, while Wycombe came through their double-header with MK Dons.

As typical for play-off and cup finals, the showpiece event will be played at Wembley Stadium, which has prompted several questions surrounding the tie.

Two that have caught the eye recently are whether goal-line technology will be in effect alongside VAR or not?

The Echo understands that goal-line technology will be in operation but there hasn’t yet been any confirmation in terms of VAR being in use, as things stand.

The Echo has also learned that a decision is expected later this week, with the EFL still deciding if VAR will be in operation.

The VAR system is currently in use in all Premier League games and cup games if the stadia in question meet requirements.

However, the system is not currently in use in the Championship, League One or League Two.

The EFL reportedly approached clubs competing in the Championship play-off semi-finals over whether they would welcome the use of video replays to aid refereeing decisions for the play-offs.

Reports suggested that the response had been overwhelmingly positive.

However, it has now been confirmed to the clubs involved that VAR will not be in use for either semi-final, with VAR not in use for the third tier semis either.