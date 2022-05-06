Loading...

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Watch the pre-match scenes as Darren Moore's Owls arrive at the Stadium of Light

Sheffield Wednesday have arrived at the Stadium of Light ahead of their play-off semi-final first leg against Sunderland.

By James Copley
Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:35 pm

A bumper crowd will be in attendance at the Stadium of Light.

The sides will meet at Hillsborough for the second leg on Monday, yet Sunderland will hope to gain an advantage before the reverse fixture.

Both sides are in a rich vein of form heading into the play-offs, while just a point separated them in the regular league campaign.

Watch here as Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday arrive on Wearside.

Darren Moore
