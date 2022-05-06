Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bumper crowd will be in attendance at the Stadium of Light.

The sides will meet at Hillsborough for the second leg on Monday, yet Sunderland will hope to gain an advantage before the reverse fixture.

Both sides are in a rich vein of form heading into the play-offs, while just a point separated them in the regular league campaign.

Watch here as Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday arrive on Wearside.