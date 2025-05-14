Sunderland and Sheffield United fans are eagerly the Championship play-off final on May 24th at Wembley

The kick-off time for Sunderland’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley has now been confirmed.

The showpiece match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 24, and the EFL have now announced that Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley will kick off at 3pm. Scheduling for the EFL play-off finals typically involves input from broadcasters, clubs, local authorities, and stadium officials, with a view to balancing TV coverage, safety, and logistical planning for travelling supporters. Last season’s Championship final kicked off at 3pm, though previous years have also seen earlier start times.

Both Sunderland and Sheffield United are set to bring tens of thousands of fans to Wembley, with Sunderland already receiving an allocation of 35,531 tickets for the final. With ticket sales set to begin this week, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the kick-off time to make necessary travel and accommodation plans.

Tickets will be released in phases, starting at 12pm on Wednesday, May 14, when 2024-25 season card holders will be able to purchase one ticket each. If tickets remain, phase two will begin on Friday, May 16, with access granted to supporters who have either renewed or purchased a 2025-26 season card, or who bought a six-game package during the current campaign.

The club has confirmed that all tickets must be purchased online, with no in-person or phone sales available. Ticket prices start at £37 for adults and range up to £105, with various concession rates available. While the exact kick-off time is yet to be announced, the final is scheduled for Saturday, May 24. With high demand expected, Sunderland supporters are being urged to act quickly once their window opens to secure their spot at Wembley as the Black Cats aim for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

What did Régis Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Régis Le Bris paid tribute to the togetherness of his Sunderland squad after they sealed their place at Wembley with a 122nd-minute goal against Coventry City.

Le Bris had admitted his side had struggled to produce their best in a difficult tie against a strong opponent, but they hung in to take the game to the end of extra time. The introduction of Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle helped spark an improved attacking threat, and Dan Ballard was able to take advantage with the last play of the game.

The Sunderland head coach admitted there was much his team could improve, but his pride in their spirit shone through. "They went through difficult periods in this game, but they never gave up," Le Bris said. “So we can feel this energy even when it’s tough, they are so connected with the ambition of the club and the group. They are still together. You can complain about technical choice, turnover and so on, but they keep going. They want to win 'til the end.

“It was absolutely about the togetherness, it is really important to highlight the spirit of this team,” Le Bris added. “It is so impressive. They are not always brilliant on the ball, but I think they represent well this region, the club and the way you have to play to win. It's about mentality, character, the ability to fight all the way even when it is tough. This group is absolutely fantastic for that."

