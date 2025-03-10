Sunderland host Preston North End in the Championship on Tuesday

Sunderland will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they host Preston North End in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats beat relegation-threatened Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon to continue their promotion push, and now find themselves eight points adrift of the automatic places with a 15-point cushion over seventh-placed Bristol City. Speaking after the final whistle, Regis Le Bris told a press conference: "We scored early, which is always a good idea and during the first 20 minutes we were really good with the way we want to play – high pressure, a very pro-active defence and with the ball we were sharp, we were quick and the rhythm was high – we created chances.

"I was a bit disappointed during half time because this question of consistency is really key because if we can maintain this level we would have scored two or three more goals. That part of the game was a little bit strange, we had massive control and we allowed our opponent to score.

"The last stage of the game we were better, but I think it was more a reaction than the massive control and we found a solution so it's positive for us but at the same time we have to build this consistency - to be more dominant. Our opponent defended well but for sure, this is the main question. If we want to lift our level this is the next layer for us [being more ruthless].

"We won the game and the season so far is really positive for us. For all of us, it has at times been tough but I think even when we are struggling, you can feel the personality and character of the team to react and find solutions to win the game."

But as attention now turns to midweek, how can you follow along with all of the action from the Stadium of Light? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Sunderland vs Preston North End kick off?

Sunderland will play Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening in the Championship, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm GMT.

Is Sunderland vs Preston North End on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs Preston North End will be broadcast live on Sky Sports +, via the red button, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Preston North End?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Preston North End?

Tickets for Sunderland's clash with Preston North End are still available. Fans can purchase tickets through the Black Cats’ official website here.