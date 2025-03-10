Charlton Athletic and Charlie Methven have made a decision regarding his future...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that ex-Sunderland figure Charlie Methven will step down from his role at the League One club.

The former Sunderland co-owner has been Charlton’s chief executive officer for some time after leaving Sunderland. However, it has now been announced that Methven has departed the League One club, with the Addicks announcing the news on Monday morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of the club's Board Gavin Carter said: "Charlie has played a key role in helping the club move forward over the last two years and has provided the vision required to drive standards and help the club progress.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"He has played a pivotal role in putting the right people in place on both the football and business side of our club, which has resulted in improved performances on the pitch and meaningful increases in our commercial revenues. I wish Charlie well and he will always be welcome back to The Valley."

Methven added: "It has been an immense honour to serve this wonderful club. This time last year, when things were not progressing fast enough for all our liking, I agreed to move to south-east London and put my shoulder to the wheel, though it had never been my intention to take an executive role. With the club now on an upwards trajectory, it is time for me to pack my tent and give the owners and Board the necessary time to appoint a replacement in time to prepare for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This season, Charlton’s revenues across commercial, retail, hospitality and ticketing will increase by circa 30% and it has been a real pleasure to lead a young, talented, hard-working team at The Valley.

“I would like to thank the senior people I brought to Charlton for their unfailing efforts and good humour. But I would also like to express my gratitude specifically to three people who I had no previous experience of working with. To Gavin Carter and Paul Elliott CBE MBE on the Board, who have provided moral support, especially during tough times. And to Nathan Jones, who has been an outstanding colleague and an inspirational leader. The club is in great hands and I look forward to watching its progress in the coming years.”

Methven took a minority stake in Sunderland alongside his Madrox partners Stewart Donald and Juan Sartori after the consortium bought the club from Ellis Short after the club’s double relegation from the Premier League to League One.

Methven’s antics on Wearside have become immortalised in the Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die. And Methven was also forced to apologise to supporters while at Sunderland after suggesting that people in the south had a better understanding of business after supporters questioned a £9million loan made to Madrox by the group FPP. Methven also sparked fury by criticising fans after the League One play-off final loss to Charlton Athletic.

In June 2023, the Addicks announced that SE7 Partners, comprising Methven and Edward Warrick, had agreed to a takeover of the club and the deal was ratified by the EFL shortly after.