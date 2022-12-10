Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion: Three key dangermen for Tony Mowbray to watch out for

West Bromwich Albion arrive at Sunderland on Monday promising to pose problems rather than bear gifts.

The Baggies have emerged from their gloom under Steve Bruce to dazzle under new manager Carlos Corberan, recording three straight Championship wins.

And three players in particular may be in the mood to deny Tony Mowbray’s squad a third successive victory of their own.

(Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images).

John Swift

Corry Evans and Dan Neil beware: Swift has been the Baggies’ most dangerous midfield playmaker this season, and is increasingly their go-to man for creativity under Corberan.

The summer free transfer arrival from Reading has set up goals in each of the Baggies’ last two games. With three goals as well as four assists this season, Swift is also West Brom’s joint top scorer this season.

At 27, Swift is delivering on the huge promise which earned him multiple England Under-21 caps under Gareth Southgate.

Kyle Bartley

Despite only just moving clear of the Championship’s bottom three, West Brom’s backline has generally been a positive this season.

The Baggies have the best defensive record in the bottom nine clubs in the division, and Bartley - alongside Dara O’Shea – has quickly stepped up since Corberan.

Three straight clean sheets are only the half of it. Bartley, who was left out in the cold by Bruce after being booed by his own fans, has popped up with goals in each of West Brom’s last two wins.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

A Vardy-esque rise from non-league for Thomas-Asante has gathered pace over the past couple of months.

The former Sutton United and Ebbsfleet Town striker, 23, made the jump into the professional game at Salford before making a summer move to West Brom – apparently turning down the Baggies’ arch-rivals, Birmingham, in the process.

And after losing form under Bruce having scored two in two at the start of the season, Thomas-Asante rewarded Corberan for his recall in West Brom’s last game – a victory against Stoke - with a memorable goal.

