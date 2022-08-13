Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brilliant win away at Bristol City last weekend was followed by a disappointing showing in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough in midweek.

Alex Neil’s side return to Wearside and league action this weekend, looking to build on their impressive start to life back in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and QPR:

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light to face QPR this weekend (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Sunderland v QPR?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers takes place on Saturday, August 13. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 3pm and will be officiated by Jeremy Simpson.

Is Sunderland v QPR on TV?

Unfortunately, the clash between Sunderland and QPR will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

The game will be broadcast internationally however with streams available for supporters living outside the UK to watch.

Supporters can catch highlights of the game on ITV 4 from 9pm on Saturday night on the new dedicated EFL highlights show with repeats of the programme spread out across the weekend and available to watch on the ITV Hub.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash at the Stadium of Light.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Alex Neil made 11 changes for Sunderland’s midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday but has no new injury concerns in his squad bar Leon Dajaku who was set to feature at Hillsborough but was left-out of the squad with a minor thigh issue.

QPR are set to be without Luke Amos, George Thomas and former Sunderland loanee Jake Clarke-Salter for Saturday’s game.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Sunderland win: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

QPR win: 5/2